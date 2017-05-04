FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Australian Government Takeovers Panel says it received application from Downer Services in relation to the affairs of Spotless Group
May 4, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Australian Government Takeovers Panel says it received application from Downer Services in relation to the affairs of Spotless Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Australian Government Takeovers Panel-

* Panel received application from downer services in relation to the affairs of spotless group

* A sitting panel has not been appointed at this stage, no decision has been made whether to conduct proceedings

* "The panel makes no comment on the merits of the application"

* Applicant submits that the target’s statement contains a number of information deficiencies

* Applicant sought final orders for spotless to provide supplementary target’s statement remedying submitted deficiencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

