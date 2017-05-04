BRIEF-Australian Government Takeovers Panel says it received application from Downer Services in relation to the affairs of Spotless Group

May 4 (Reuters) - Australian Government Takeovers Panel-
* Panel received application from downer services in relation to the affairs of spotless group
* A sitting panel has not been appointed at this stage, no decision has been made whether to conduct proceedings
* "The panel makes no comment on the merits of the application"
* Applicant submits that the target’s statement contains a number of information deficiencies
* Applicant sought final orders for spotless to provide supplementary target's statement remedying submitted deficiencies