BRIEF-Shenzhen Jinxinnong Technology to issue up to 670 mln yuan convertible bonds
* Says it plans to issue up to 670 million yuan ($98.53 million) convertible bonds
July 11 Australian Whisky Holdings Ltd
* Australian Whisky Holdings reached an agreement with receivers of NAW Distillery
* Has agreed terms with receivers of NAW Distillery Pty Ltd with respect to proceedings
* Says resolved to allot 1 million equity shares of INR 10 each as bonus shares