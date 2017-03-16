FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2017 / 12:04 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Australian Whisky Holdings updates on NANT distillery business acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Australian Whisky Holdings Ltd

* Update on acquisition of NANT distillery business

* AWY has commenced its own distillery operations on NANT estate under an excise licence granted by ATO

* Still open for further negotiations with secured creditors with respect to purchase of trademarks and certain plant and equipment

* AWY's subsidiary has been licensed to use and trade under name "NANT" in accordance with transaction agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

