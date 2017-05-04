FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Austrian bank BAWAG says Q1 pretax profit rises 0.8 pct
May 4, 2017 / 6:02 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Austrian bank BAWAG says Q1 pretax profit rises 0.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - BAWAG PSK:

* Says Q1 net interest income rises 6 percent to 196.8 million eur, primarily driven by net asset growth and lower funding costs

* Says Q1 pretax profit rises 0.8 percent to 122.6 million eur

* Says Q1 income taxes 26.5 million eur, versus one-off net tax benefit of 60.8 million eur a year earlier

* Says Q1 net profit falls 47 percent to 96.1 million eur

* Says Q1 regulatory charges rise 53 percent to 25.2 million eur as had to front-load roughly 80 percent of total regulatory charges anticipated for the full year

* Says NPL ratio 2.1 percent at end-Q1 (versus 2.0 percent at end-Q4)

* Says fully loaded CET 1 ratio 15.7 percent at end-Q1 (versus 15.1 percent at end-Q4)

* Says Q1 risk costs increase 29 percent to 11.1 million eur, Q1 operating expenses rise 3 percent to 107.2 million eur

* Says higher operating expenses and risk costs were driven by fully absorbing acquisitions completed in Q4

* Says operating expenses are expected to decrease as integration efforts from recent acquisitions are realized through the course of the year

* Says well on track to meet or exceed full-year 2017 targets Further company coverage:

