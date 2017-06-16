Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd :
* Expected to record profit attributable to equity owners of co within a range of HK$2 million to HK$4 million FY ended 31 March 2017
* Expected result to a decrease in wholesale revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary, Vietnam Recomm CO.,LTD on July 1, to develop LED lighting business in ASEAN region