3 months ago
BRIEF-Ausupreme International says unit entered into provisional agreement
May 23, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ausupreme International says unit entered into provisional agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd

* Purchaser, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, has entered into provisional agreement

* Agreement with Kaimei Electronic (Hong Kong) Limited

* Purchaser has agreed to acquire, and vendor has agreed to sell, properties at a cash consideration of hk$26.5 million

* Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of properties

* Consideration for sale and purchase of properties to be paid in cash by Hulotte International to Kaimei Electronic (Hong Kong) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

