April 6 (Reuters) - Auto Partner SA:

* Its shareholders end accelerated book-building process, set sale price of company's shares at 4.9 zloty ($1.23) per share

* The company informed about shareholder's plans of selling the company's shares on April 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9750 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)