May 17 (Reuters) - AUTO PARTNER SA:

* RESOLVES TO ISSUE 11,550,000 SERIES J SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 4.90 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SERIES J SHARES TO BE ACQUIRED BY ALEKSANDER PIOTR GORECKI, CEO, BY JUNE 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)