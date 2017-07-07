BRIEF-China Yuchai enters Cambodian bus market
* China Yuchai International - 98 Yutong buses powered by GYMCL's YC6G240-30 and YC4G180-30 engines have been exported to Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh
July 7 Changzhou NRB Corp
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 3.25 percent stake in the company between July 12 and December 31
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2twYqKA
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* China Yuchai International - 98 Yutong buses powered by GYMCL's YC6G240-30 and YC4G180-30 engines have been exported to Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh
* Says SSWL receives additional Caravan wheels order from Europe