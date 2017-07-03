BRIEF-Sygnity H1 2016/2017 net result turns to loss of 88 mln zlotys
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS H1 2016/2017 REVENUE WAS 184.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 244.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
July 3 Auto Trader Group Plc:
* Sean Glithero, CFO, has informed board of his intention to step down from his position as CFO and as a director
* Glithero intents to take a new role at Funding Circle
* Board has appointed Nathan Coe as Sean's successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS H1 2016/2017 REVENUE WAS 184.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 244.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it bought back 55,000 shares for 19.9 million yen in total from June 1 to June 30