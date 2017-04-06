BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 6 Autobio Diagnostics Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.65 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 12
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 13 and the dividend will be paid on April 13
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VMv6Ym
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing