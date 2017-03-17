BRIEF-AutoCanada Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28

March 16 (Reuters) - AutoCanada Inc

* Autocanada inc. Announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter results

* Q4 same store sales fell 10 percent

* Autocanada inc - q4 revenue from existing and new dealerships decreased by 6.4%, to $629.3 million in q4 of 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.28

* Qtrly basic earnings per share of $0.50

* Free cash flow increased to $23.4 million in q4 of 2016 as compared to $9.1 million last year

* Anticipate same-store sales results will continue to be impacted in 2017 by depressed alberta economy

* Autocanada inc - plans to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and undertaking expansions

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.50