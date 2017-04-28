BRIEF-Autodesk says co, Citibank, Bank of America entered into amendment to credit agreement

April 28 (Reuters) - Autodesk Inc

* Autodesk - on April 26, co, Citibank NA, Bank of America NA, among others entered into letter amendment No. 1 to amended credit agreement dated May 29, 2015

* Autodesk - amendment to replace max. debt to capitalization ratio with max. debt to total cash ratio of 2.00 to 1.00 for qtrs ending April 30, July 31, Oct 31

* Autodesk - Amendment provides minimum interest coverage ratio to not apply for quarters ending April 30, July 31, Oct 31 in 2017 and Jan 31, April 30 in 2018