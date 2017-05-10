FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Autohome Inc reports Q1 earnings per share RMB 2.83
May 10, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Autohome Inc reports Q1 earnings per share RMB 2.83

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Autohome Inc:

* Autohome Inc announces unaudited first quarter ended march 31, 2017 financial results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up 1.9 to 4.3 percent

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share RMB 3.13

* Q1 earnings per share RMB 2.83

* Q1 earnings per share view RMB 2.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Autohome Inc -Q1 net revenues increased 23.3pct year-over-year to RMB1,348.4 million ($195.9 million)

* Autohome Inc - currently expects to generate net revenues in range of RMB1,405 million ($204.1 million) to RMB1,437 million ($208.8 million) in Q2 of fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

