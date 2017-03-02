BRIEF-Autohome Q4 EPS RMB 3.27

March 2 (Reuters) - Autohome Inc

* Autohome inc. Announces unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rmb 2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 2.11 billion

* Sees q1 2017 revenue up 16 to 20.6 percent

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share rmb 3.82

* Q4 earnings per share rmb 3.27

* Q4 earnings per share view rmb 2.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says q4 net revenues increased 86.3% year-over-year to $290.2 million

* Qtrly non-gaap basic and diluted eps were $0.56 and $0.55 respectively,

* Says expects to generate net revenues in range of rmb1,268 million ($182.6 million) to rmb1,319 million ($190.0 million) in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: