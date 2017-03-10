BRIEF-Xpel Technologies and 3M Co report settlement agreement in patent infringement lawsuit
* Xpel Technologies Co and 3M company, today announced they have reached a settlement agreement in a patent infringement lawsuit
March 10 Autolite India Ltd
* Set up new halogen plant line at Sitapura Jaipur which leads to the increase in production capacity of halogen bulbs by inr 300 million p.a. Source text - (bit.ly/2m6qX47) Further company coverage:
* Says proposes Jorgen Durban be newly elected chairman of board