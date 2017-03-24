BRIEF-Akoustis Technologies has been granted 4 additional patents
* Akoustis Technologies Inc - Akoustis has been granted four additional patents - bringing total number of issued patents to eleven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Autoliv Inc
* CEO Jan Carlson's total compensation for 2016 $4.5 million versus. $3.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Akoustis Technologies Inc - Akoustis has been granted four additional patents - bringing total number of issued patents to eleven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces registration pathway and clinical development plan