March 30 (Reuters) - Automatic Systems Ltd:

* FY group profit before income tax of 22.5 million rupees versus 29.7 million rupees year ago

* FY group net income of 190.5 million rupees versus 178.0 million rupees year ago

* Says slight improvement is expected in Tote turnover compared to 2016 where 6 meetings were held with only 7 races Source: bit.ly/2od8PLm Further company coverage: