FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2017 / 7:57 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Automotive Finco Corp :

* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing

* Increase in its annual dividend to $0.205 per common share payable monthly

* Increase in its annual dividend represents an increase of approximately 22% above its current dividend per share

* Through unit intends to provide new debt financing to three affiliates of AA Finance Co LP in aggregate amount of $43 million

* Investments to each have 25-year term, bear interest at 10.5%, and provide partnership with annual interest revenue of $4.5 million

* In order to finance investments has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters

* Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 3.7 million common shares at $2.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.