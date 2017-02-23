BRIEF-Linas Agro Group H1 2016/2017 sales down at 297.2 mln euros
* H1 2016/2017 turnover at 297.2 million euros ($314.47 million)versus 367.0 million euros year ago
Feb 24 Automotive Holdings Group Ltd :
* Company expects automotive division to continue to deliver a strong performance in second half
* Second half of year will also see further expansion of EASYAUTO123 warehouse model
* "We also anticipate a solid finish to financial year from other logistics division."
* Company continues to expect to deliver a full year operating npat outcome ahead of fy2016
* Maintains interim dividend of 9.5 cents per share fully franked (9.5 cents pcp) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H1 2016/2017 turnover at 297.2 million euros ($314.47 million)versus 367.0 million euros year ago
* Says 1,000 of 1st warrants were exercised into 100,000 shares of its common shares in February, comprised of 50,000 shares at exercise price 3,873 yen and 50,000 shares at exercise price 3,927 yen
* 9-Month EBITDA 69.0 million euros versus 57.0 million euros year ago