May 24 (Reuters) - Automotive Holdings Group Ltd:

* AHG acquires Carlins Auction Group

* Acquired a majority stake in Carlins Auction Group

* Transaction includes options for AHG to assume full ownership of business

* AHG has acquired a majority stake in Carlins Auction Group business

* Deal to establish a national platform to allow AHG to expand existing Carlins vehicle re‐marketing platform in Melbourne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: