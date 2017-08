March 3 (Reuters) - Automotive Holdings Group Ltd:

* AHG response to ASIC finance commission review-ahg.ax

* Notes release by ASIC today of its draft determination on "flex" commissions

* Believes proposed reforms will not have a material impact on finance commission earnings

* AHG will consider draft and discuss with its lenders to understand how they intend to set their pricing