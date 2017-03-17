BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT agrees to acquire Go Auto Dealership property for $8.0 mln

March 17 (Reuters) - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
* Agrees to acquire Go Auto Dealership property in Edmonton for $8.0 million
* Addition of property is expected to be immediately accretive to REIT's adjusted funds from operations on a per unit basis
* intends to satisfy purchase price of property through cash on hand
* REIT intends to satisfy purchase price of property through cash on hand
* Agreement to purchase Go Mazda dealership property in Edmonton, Alberta from Go Auto for $8.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: