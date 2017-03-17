FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT agrees to acquire Go Auto Dealership property for $8.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Agrees to acquire Go Auto Dealership property in Edmonton for $8.0 million

* Addition of property is expected to be immediately accretive to REIT's adjusted funds from operations on a per unit basis

* intends to satisfy purchase price of property through cash on hand

* REIT intends to satisfy purchase price of property through cash on hand

* Agreement to purchase Go Mazda dealership property in Edmonton, Alberta from Go Auto for $8.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

