BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT agrees to acquire dealership properties in Calgary, AB, Barrie, on for combined purchase price of $32.5 mln

March 30 (Reuters) - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Automotive Properties REIT agrees to acquire dealership properties in Calgary, AB and Barrie, on for a combined purchase price of $32.5 million

* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment - addition of properties expected to be immediately accretive to REIT's "AFFO" on a per unit basis

* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust- purchase price for Heritage Honda Property is $23.6 million

* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - Barrie Volkswagen Property is being acquired from Dilawri Group for $8.9 million

* Automotive Properties REIT -to satisfy purchase price through combination of proceeds from offering of units in Feb 2017, existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: