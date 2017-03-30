FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT agrees to acquire dealership properties in Calgary, AB, Barrie, on for combined purchase price of $32.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Automotive Properties REIT agrees to acquire dealership properties in Calgary, AB and Barrie, on for a combined purchase price of $32.5 million

* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment - addition of properties expected to be immediately accretive to REIT's "AFFO" on a per unit basis

* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust- purchase price for Heritage Honda Property is $23.6 million

* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - Barrie Volkswagen Property is being acquired from Dilawri Group for $8.9 million

* Automotive Properties REIT -to satisfy purchase price through combination of proceeds from offering of units in Feb 2017, existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

