June 27 Automotive Properties Real Estate
Investment Trust:
* Automotive Properties REIT extends and increases credit
facility
* Automotive Properties REIT says has extended maturity of
one of its non-revolving credit facilities from July 2020 to
June 2022 for a five-year term
* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust- has
placed a $10.0 million mortgage on one of its other
recently-acquired automotive dealership properties
* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-
mortgage has term of 10 years, maturing june 2027, a fixed
interest rate of 3.7% with 25-year amortization
