BRIEF-Kuala Lumpur Kepong BHD says qtrly profit after tax 289.6 mln rgt
* Year-ago qtrly profit after tax 168.5 million rgt, revenue 3.70 billion rgt Source text :(http://bit.ly/2qbbWjE) Further company coverage:
May 5 Automotive Solutions Group Ltd:
* Following initial phase of review, CEO, Tanya Mason, will step down from her role effective immediately
* Tom Philips will commence a search program for a suitable chief executive officer replacement to lead business
* Says Tom Phillips, will assume role of executive chairman following Mason's departure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Hailun Piano Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cn1nhf Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on May 25