4 months ago
BRIEF-Autonation Q1 revenue $5.1 billion
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Autonation Q1 revenue $5.1 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Autonation Inc:

* Autonation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.97 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.32 billion

* Qtrly retail new vehicle unit sales of 75,798 versus 79,007 in q1 2016

* Autonation Inc - expect to see a sequential increase in q2 in both used unit volumes and gross profit per vehicle retailed

* Qtrly same store retail vehicle unit sales were flat compared to year-ago period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

