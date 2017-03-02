FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Autoneum Holding FY sales up at CHF 2.15 billion
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 2, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Autoneum Holding FY sales up at CHF 2.15 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Autoneum Holding AG:

* FY increased year-on-year net sales in local currencies by 6.8 pct, net sales in Swiss francs rose by 3.2 pct to 2,152.6 million Swiss francs ($2.13 billion)

* Compared to 2015, in 2016 net profit virtually doubled to 133.8 million francs in 2016 due to operational improvements and the gain from disposal of the UGN business in Chicago heights

* Proposes a dividend of 6.50 francs (2015: 4.50 francs) per share

* For 2017, Autoneum anticipates net sales growth in local currencies of 4 pct to 5 pct in line with its mid-term financial targets

* Expects to maintain the EBIT margin achieved in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2lWgeMY Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0101 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

