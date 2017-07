July 28 (Reuters) - AUTONOMY SPAIN REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SAU :

* Q2 TOTAL RENTAL REVENUE 1.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.4 MILLION EUROS IN Q1

* PORTFOLIO VALUE AT 140.7 MILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE, UP 0.9 PERCENT VERSUS AT END-MARCH Source text: bit.ly/2v47UzT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)