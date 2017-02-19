FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Autosports Group buys TIMG's businesses in Melbourne
February 19, 2017 / 9:56 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Autosports Group buys TIMG's businesses in Melbourne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Autosports Group Ltd:

* Asx alert-asg acquisition of TIMG businesses in Melbourne-asg.ax

* ASG Melbourne entered in to an agreement with The In Motion Group Pty Ltd and Bundoora Prestige Panels Pty Ltd

* Currently expecting to pay for TIMG businesses a consideration of approximately $46m

* Deal expected to be earnings per share (EPS) accretive in the first full year of operation

* Deal to purchase the businesses operating as Doncaster BMW, Bundoora BMW, BMW Motorrad Doncaster, BMW Motorrad Bundoora Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

