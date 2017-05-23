FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Autozone reports Q3 earnings per share $11.44
May 23, 2017 / 11:14 AM / in 5 months

BRIEF-Autozone reports Q3 earnings per share $11.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Autozone Inc-

* Autozone 3rd quarter same store sales decline 0.8%; eps increases 6.2% to $11.44

* Q3 earnings per share $11.44

* Q3 sales $2.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.71 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $12.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Autozone Inc qtrly inventory increased 7.3% over same period last year, driven by new stores and increased product placement

* Autozone Inc - at end of q3, company had $1.051 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization

* Autozone Inc - for quarter, adoption of new accounting standard increased eps by $0.32, excluding adjustment, eps would have increased by 3.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

