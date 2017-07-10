BRIEF-XPO Logistics awarded chilled warehousing contract for Brewdog Craft Beer
* XPO Logistics awarded chilled warehousing contract for Brewdog Craft Beer
July 10 AUX International Holdings Ltd :
* Company and Chung Sun Securities Limited, as placing agent entered into placing agreement
* Chung Sun Securities agreed to place up to 60 million placing shares at placing price of HK$0.91 per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deneb has entered into a sale of shares and claims agreement with hosken consolidated investments limited