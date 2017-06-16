BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 16 AV Concept Hold :
* Expected result due to significant increase of more than 25% in company's share of profits and losses of joint ventures and associates
* Group is expected to record a year-on-year increase of not less than 100 times in net profit ,for year ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.