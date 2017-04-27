BRIEF-CombiMatrix Q1 loss per share $0.19
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 27 AV Homes Inc:
* AV homes reports results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue rose 25 percent to $155.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $131.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AV Homes Inc - during q1 of 2017, company delivered 462 homes, an 8 pct increase from 428 homes delivered during q1 of 2016
* AV -backlog value of homes under contract but not yet closed as of march 31, 2017 of $305.1 million on 905 units versus $334.8 million on 1,053 units as of march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
