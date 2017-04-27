April 27 AV Homes Inc:

* AV homes reports results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue rose 25 percent to $155.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $131.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AV Homes Inc - during q1 of 2017, company delivered 462 homes, an 8 pct increase from 428 homes delivered during q1 of 2016

* AV -backlog value of homes under contract but not yet closed as of march 31, 2017 of $305.1 million on 905 units versus $334.8 million on 1,053 units as of march 31, 2016