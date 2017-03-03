FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-AV Homes to acquire Savvy Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina
March 3, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-AV Homes to acquire Savvy Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - AV Homes Inc

* AV Homes to acquire Savvy Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina

* AV Homes Inc - Deal for approximately $50 million

* AV Homes Inc - Deal for $50 million in cash

* Says acquisition will be funded by cash on hand and AV Homes' revolving credit facility

* Acquisition will be funded by cash on hand and AV Homes' revolving credit facility

* Transaction has been approved by AV Homes board of directors and is expected to close in Q2 of 2017

* AV Homes Inc - Michael P. Kahn represented seller in the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

