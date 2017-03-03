BRIEF-AV Homes to acquire Savvy Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina

March 3 (Reuters) - AV Homes Inc

* AV Homes to acquire Savvy Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina

* AV Homes Inc - Deal for approximately $50 million

* Says acquisition will be funded by cash on hand and AV Homes' revolving credit facility

* Transaction has been approved by AV Homes board of directors and is expected to close in Q2 of 2017

* AV Homes Inc - Michael P. Kahn represented seller in the transaction