5 months ago
BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals files for non-timely 10-K
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals files for non-timely 10-K

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals - expects to file annual report on form 10-K within the extension period of 15 calendar days as provided under rule 12B-25

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals - expects to report total revenues of about $150 million for 2016 versus total revenues of about $173 million for 2015

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals - expects to report net loss of about $41 million for 2016 versus net income of about $42 million for 2015 Source: (bit.ly/2mxzb5w) Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

