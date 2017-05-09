FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.59
May 9, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 revenue $52.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.1 million

* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $0.30 to $0.45

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $170 million to $185 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $175.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals - included in GAAP net income in q1 2017 are $2.7 million in restructuring costs related to reduction of co's workforce in France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

