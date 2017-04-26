FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Avalonbay Communities reports Q1 core FFO per share $2.09
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Avalonbay Communities reports Q1 core FFO per share $2.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Avalonbay Communities Inc

* Announces first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 core FFO per share $2.09

* Avalonbay Communities Inc - qtrly funds from operations attributable to common stockholders per share $2.04

* Avalonbay Communities Inc - sees Q2 projected ffo per share $2.18 - $2.24

* Avalonbay Communities Inc - sees Q2 projected core ffo per share $2.07 - $2.13

* Avalonbay Communities Inc - impairment charge of $0.08 per share in Q1 of 2017 will impact EPS and FFO/share but not core FFO/share for 2017

* Q1 FFO per share view $2.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.