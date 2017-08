May 31 (Reuters) - AVANGARDCO INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD :

* SAYS Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AMOUNTED TO US$34.0 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 15% YOY

* SAYS Q1 NET LOSS AMOUNTED TO US$5.3 MILLION (Q1 2016: NET LOSS OF US$4.0 MILLION)

* SAYS Q1 EBITDA WAS US$0.1 MILLION (Q1 2016: US$9.6 MILLION)