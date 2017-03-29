BRIEF-AvangardCo Investments Public Q4 net loss widens to $56.6 mln

March 29 (Reuters) - Avangardco Investments Public Ltd :

* Q4 consolidated revenue $79.6 million versus $53.7 million year ago

* Q4 net loss of $17.8 million versus $9.8 million year ago

* Q4 EBITDA of $11.3 million versus $12.9 million year ago

* FY 2016 net loss $56.6 million versus $158.4 million year ago

* Company expects gradual recovery in domestic demand to continue, helping to moderately drive growth in 2017

* Expects 20-30 pct growth in export sales - although this is reliant on the resumption of exports to the Middle East (particularly to Iraq) and the import ban being lifted in the near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)