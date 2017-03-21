FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avangardco: UkrLandFarming delays interest payment on $500 mln notes due 2018
March 21, 2017 / 9:48 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Avangardco: UkrLandFarming delays interest payment on $500 mln notes due 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Avangardco Investments Public Ltd :

* UkrLandFarming PLC (ULF) and Avangardco(AVG) are in discussions with an ad hoc committee of bondholders in respect of ULF's $500 million notes and AVG's $200 million notes due 2018

* Says it is possible that proposal will include request to restructure interest payment due under ULF notes on March 27

* Says consequently, March 2017 interest payment will not be paid on March 27 and ULF will instead make use of 30 business day grace period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

