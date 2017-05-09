FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avangrid acquires major stake in Massachusetts off-shore wind project with Vineyard Wind
May 9, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Avangrid acquires major stake in Massachusetts off-shore wind project with Vineyard Wind

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Avangrid Inc:

* Avangrid acquires major stake in Massachusetts off-shore wind project with Vineyard Wind

* Avangrid - Avangrid renewables is acquiring a 50 percent ownership interest in Vineyard Wind

* Avangrid - Vineyard Wind plans to begin construction of its project in early 2020

* Avangrid - Avangrid renewables, Vineyard Wind, have formed strategic partnership to jointly develop large scale wind energy project off Massachusetts coast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

