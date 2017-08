May 15 (Reuters) - AVANQUEST SA:

* SOON TO BE RENAMED CLARANOVA; NEW NAME WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS AT EGM OF JUNE 7, 2017

* 9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 100.8 MILLION, UP BY 31.5 PERCENT

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE (PUBLISHED) EUR 28.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.7 MILLION YEAR AGO