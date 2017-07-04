BRIEF-TXC to pay 2016 dividend on Sept. 15
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 15
July 4 Avanti Communications Group Plc:
* Says has closed a new $100 million three-year super senior facility
* The Co has drawn full $100 million under super senior facility and will use proceeds to replace existing undrawn higher cost $50 million debt facility
July 4 Worldpay Group Plc said on Tuesday it had received preliminary approaches from Vantiv Inc and JPMorgan Chase Bank in relation to the potential acquisition of the British payment processor.