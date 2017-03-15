BRIEF-Avanza says mulls entering mortgage market

March 15 (Reuters) - Avanza Bank

* Says intends to enter into an agreement with Stabelo 2 in near future, with purpose to distribute mortgage loans to broader customer groups, without impact on Avanza’s balance sheet

* Says "Our ambition is to constantly challenge the financial industry to our customers' benefit, by offering products and services that are cheaper, better and simpler. We are still in the initial phase of the cooperation with Stabelo and I cannot yet say when we will have a completed mortgage loan offering", says Johan Prom, CEO of Avanza.