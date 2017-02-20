FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2017 / 3:25 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Aveng Group six-month headline loss narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Aveng Group:

* Reviewed interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Six-month adjusted headline loss R76 million from R231 million at December 2015

* Six-month adjusted headline loss per share 19.2 cents improved from 58.0 cents loss at December 2015

* Six months revenue at R14,3 billion, decrease of 21 pct from R18.0 billion at December 2015

* Two year order book maintained at R27.7 billion over six months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Challenging economic conditions are expected to continue in short term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

