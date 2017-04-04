FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Aventron FY EBIT up 97 percent to CHF 13.8 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 4, 2017 / 5:43 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Aventron FY EBIT up 97 percent to CHF 13.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Aventron AG:

* Improved its FY net revenues by 100 percent to 48.5 million Swiss francs ($48.42 million)

* FY EBIT at Aventron rose up 97 percent to 13.8 million francs

* FY net income was 3.0 million francs, which was up 1.1 million francs against previous year

* Says board of directors will propose a dividend of 0.21 franc per share to annual general meeting

* Says for financial year 2017, management expects growth in revenues of around 50 percent, assuming average weather conditions

* In 2017, Aventron expects to continue on its growth path with revenues of between 75 million and 80 million francs and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around 22 million francs

* For current financial year, aventron is planning to acquire around 40 MW of new generating capacity in solar, wind and hydro power sector Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0016 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.