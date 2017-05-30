FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund acquires two large format retail centres
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2017 / 12:04 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund acquires two large format retail centres

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Aventus Retail Property Fund

* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million

* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on fund in FY17 with FFO per unit expected to be 17.7 cents

* FY18 FFO per unit is expected to be 2% to 4% higher than FY17, including impact of transaction

* Undertaking an underwritten 1 for 4.3 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of units in the fund

* Non-renounceable entitlement offer at a fixed issue price of $2.326 per unit to raise $215 million

* Proceeds from equity raising to be used to partially fund acquisition, with balance funded through a $300 million increase in existing debt facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.