* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing
June 27 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aveo Oncology announces $14m in aggregate gross proceeds from Hercules Credit Facility and at-the-market stock offerings
* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - intends to draw down an additional $5 million in funding from Hercules
* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - will defer commencement of principal payments on its aggregate loan balance by six months from July 1, 2017 until January 1, 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Monsanto.