5 months ago
BRIEF-Aveo Pharmaceuticals files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Aveo Pharmaceuticals files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Says identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals - based on preliminary figures, expects to report net loss of $0.39 per basic and diluted share, for year ended December 31, 2016

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals - material weakness related to company's failure during 2016 to regularly reconcile U.K. bank account held by co's U.K. subsidiary Source text: (bit.ly/2mYehQD) Further company coverage:

